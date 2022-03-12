Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.16. 20,538,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,596,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.