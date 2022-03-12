Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lifted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.16. 20,538,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,596,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

