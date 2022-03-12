Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.06

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.06 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 1149762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $889,483,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $282,258,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $273,394,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.