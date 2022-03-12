City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 46.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 85.8% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

CIO opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

