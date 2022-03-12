Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 799,319 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
About Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Technologies (CETY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.