Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 12,711 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 423.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,871,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after acquiring an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 279,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.00. 503,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

