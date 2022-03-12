Clear Street Markets LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

ET stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 19,323,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,541,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

