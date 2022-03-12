Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $1.57 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 73,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.01. 11,299,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

