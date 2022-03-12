Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 38,171 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,171 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.4% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,054,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.53. The stock has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

