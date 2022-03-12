Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 363,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,237 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,566,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 437,366 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWAN opened at $17.72 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

