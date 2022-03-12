CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits Market Cap of $1.85 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and $1,410.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011284 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007796 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,772,678 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

