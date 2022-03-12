Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 1,023.2% in February

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 1,023.2% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of GLO opened at $9.07 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
