Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 1,023.2% in February

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 1,023.2% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLO opened at $9.07 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 579,120 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 72.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 259,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 132,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

