CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,650 shares of company stock worth $6,895,364. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $225.96. 1,295,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,053. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.45. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

