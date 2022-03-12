CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,650 shares of company stock worth $6,895,364. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $225.96. 1,295,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,053. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.45. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.