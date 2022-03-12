Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 639,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day moving average of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

