Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.54. 7,975,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,322. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

