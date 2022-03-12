Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after acquiring an additional 242,218 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 423,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 279,682 shares in the last quarter.

PREF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 99,036 shares. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

