Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.18. 167,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,506. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $221.83 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

