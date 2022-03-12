Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.