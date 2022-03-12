Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MITA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. Coliseum Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,585,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,563,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,405,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

