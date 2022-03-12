Collective Family Office LLC Buys 803 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 64,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,606,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,897,000 after buying an additional 303,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,882,766 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

