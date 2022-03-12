Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,712,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

