Collective Family Office LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 472,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 61,043 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 163,327 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. 463,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.