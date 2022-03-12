Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 882,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 139,021 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 360,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,710. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

