Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

