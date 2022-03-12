Comerica Bank Cuts Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

