Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

