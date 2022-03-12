Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

