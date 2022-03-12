Comerica Bank Has $1.98 Million Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 432.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Sleep Number stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $150.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

