Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 534.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $224.00 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.57. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

