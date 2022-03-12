Comerica Bank Sells 14,099 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,659,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,921,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,539,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Quanta Services stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

