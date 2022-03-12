Comerica Bank Sells 25,633 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 55,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LGND. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGND stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $172.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.85.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

