Comerica Bank Sells 847 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,659.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

iRobot stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

