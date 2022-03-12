Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the February 13th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFRUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

CFRUY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. 1,125,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,310. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

