Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
CCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.
Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,666 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 193,276 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
