Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

CCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,666 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 193,276 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

