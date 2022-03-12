Comparing monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -41.96% -27.33% -17.75% Vertex -0.15% 12.37% 4.72%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for monday.com and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 2 10 0 2.83 Vertex 3 1 4 0 2.13

monday.com presently has a consensus price target of $271.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.02%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $20.43, suggesting a potential upside of 48.25%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than Vertex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares monday.com and Vertex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $308.15 million 17.49 -$129.29 million N/A N/A Vertex $374.67 million 5.47 -$78.94 million ($0.01) -1,378.00

Vertex has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex beats monday.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry. monday.com Ltd. was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel with additional offices in New York, New York; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Miami, Florida; and San Francisco, California.

Vertex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

