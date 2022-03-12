Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.44

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 3645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Compass Diversified’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

