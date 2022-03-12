Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CMTL traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. 655,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,844. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.07 million, a PE ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,270,000 after acquiring an additional 155,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

