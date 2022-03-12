Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,134.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.88 or 0.06623049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00273184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.88 or 0.00748396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00067786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00478079 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00389790 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

