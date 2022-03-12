Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 18,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $187.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

