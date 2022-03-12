Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 117,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $185.10 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $202.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.38.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

