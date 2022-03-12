Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $94.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.
ED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.
Shares of ED opened at $89.34 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20.
In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
