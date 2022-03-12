Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $94.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

ED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Shares of ED opened at $89.34 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

