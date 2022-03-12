Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Shares Up 1.2%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 12,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 99,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.70 million and a PE ratio of -13.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47.

In other news, insider John Tognetti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$96,642.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,185,870.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

