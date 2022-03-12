Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

VLRS traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. 2,705,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,357. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.61. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

