Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

NYSE COO traded down $5.34 on Friday, reaching $379.96. 360,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $368.78 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

