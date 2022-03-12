Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,226 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in UGI by 188.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 26.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 22.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 159.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

UGI stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,253. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

