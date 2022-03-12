Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 122,919 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $30,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.95.

FANG stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,792. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $142.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

