Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 567,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane accounts for about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $58,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.61.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.