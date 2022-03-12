Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 237,773 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,773 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,364 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 613,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

TTEK stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 414,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,216. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.83.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

