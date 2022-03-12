Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Trading Down 0.1%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.81. 7,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 4,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.