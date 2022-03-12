Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

CRBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

